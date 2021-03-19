California Legislature OKs expansion of paid sick leave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- California lawmakers have voted to expand paid sick leave for many workers because of the pandemic.

The state Senate approved the bill Thursday and sent it to Gov. Gavin Newsom. The bill would require companies with at least 25 employees to offer up to two weeks of paid sick leave for a variety of coronavirus-related reasons.

Lawmakers passed a similar law last year, but it expired on Dec. 31.

The bill is retroactive to Jan. 1, so some companies could have to pay for leave already taken. But many companies could get the money back by claiming a federal payroll tax credit.