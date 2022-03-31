Watch
California lawmakers extend eviction ban for some renters

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Carmen Rivera 54, displays some of the eviction notices she has received for her tiny apartment in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. A bill approved by the legislature on Thursday, March 31 2022, will stop people from being evicted from their homes through June 30 as long as they have applied for state assistance. Rivera has a pending application and is waiting to hear if she has been approved. Thursday is the last day to apply for assistance. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of California renters facing eviction will be able to stay in their homes for at least the next three months.

The state Legislature passed a bill Thursday extending eviction protections for anyone who has applied for state assistance.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis is expected to sign the bill into law because Gov. Gavin Newsom is out of state on vacation.

The bill does not give renters more time to apply for assistance.

The last day to apply for assistance is Thursday.

But it will protect people who have already applied and are waiting to receive money.

