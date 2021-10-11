Watch
California law to eventually ban gas-powered lawn equipment

DAVID BRADELY/AP
** FOR USE WITH AP WEEKLY FEATURES ** Lawn mowers can spew more than one lb. per year of smog-causing emissions. Ethanol fuels can reduce that figure more than 35 percent. Mowers built since 1990 are 70 percent more efficient than earlier models. (David Bradley/AP)
Posted at 3:38 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 18:38:23-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law directing regulators to eventually ban the sale of new gas-powered lawn equipment.

Newsom signed a law Saturday that orders state regulators to ban the sale of new gas-powered equipment that uses small off-road engines. That's a broad category that includes generators, lawn equipment and pressure washers.

The law says regulators must do this by Jan. 1, 2024, or whenever the board decides is feasible, whichever date is later.

Last year, Newsom ordered regulators to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035.

