California governor floats $100M plan for tribes to buy land

Gov. Gavin Newsom
Noah Berger/AP
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his budget proposal on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. Newsom announced Tuesday, Jan. 18 that 45 colleges and universities in California, including some of the most prestigious campuses in the state, will be part of a new public service program that will subsidize tuition for students who do community service alongside their studies. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Posted at 1:08 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 16:08:23-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed giving $100 million to Native American tribes. Newsom said Friday the tribes could use the money to purchase and preserve their ancestral lands.

It's part of Newsom's plan to make sure nearly one-third of California's land and coastal waters are preserved by 2030.

Instead of having the government do all of that, Newsom said tribal leaders should have a say in what lands get preserved.

Newsom made his comments to tribal leaders on the California Truth & Healing Council. Some council members said they support the plan but worry implementing it will be a challenge.

