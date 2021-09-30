Watch
California Gov. Newsom writes children's book about boy with dyslexia

Penguin Young Readers via AP
This cover image released by Penguin Young Readers shows “Ben and Emma’s Big Hit” written by by California Governor Gavin Newsom with Ruby Shamir and illustrated by Alexandra Thompson.
Posted at 7:25 AM, Sep 30, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) -- The latest news about California Gov. Gavin Newsom is less dramatic but more personal than the recall effort he easily defeated two weeks ago.

Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Thursday that Newsom's "Ben and Emma's Big Hit" is scheduled for Dec. 7. It's illustrated by Alexandra Thompson.

The book draws upon Newsom's dyslexia in telling of a boy named Ben and his struggles in school.

The words will appear in OpenDyslexic font to make it more readable for people with dyslexia.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
