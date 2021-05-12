Watch
California Gov. Newsom proposes kindergarten for 4-year-olds

Posted at 7:55 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 10:55:53-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants the state to pay for all 4-year-olds to attend kindergarten.

The plan would cost about $2.7 billion per year when it is fully implemented by the 2024-25 school year.

State officials had thought California would have a budget shortfall this year because of the pandemic. Instead, Newsom announced Monday that the state will have a $76 billion surplus, and that includes an extra $17.7 billion for public education.

Newsom will announce his proposal on Wednesday.

An administration official confirmed the details of the plan on condition of anonymity because it has not yet been formally announced.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
