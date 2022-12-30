California Gov. Newsom continues attack on 'Big Oil'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom continued his assault on "Big Oil" by releasing another statement about high prices.

Newsom claims Big Oil is lying to the public about the price gouging penalty that went into effect earlier this year. The penalty aimed to make it unlawful for companies to charge excessive prices at gas stations, making it punishable by a civil penalty.

As part of the statement, Newsom released a "Myth vs. Fact" infographic. Part of it states that a myth is that Californians will pay another gas tax, when in fact, the penalty is only meant for oil companies.

The Myth vs Fact infographic can be viewed below.