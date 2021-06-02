Watch
News

Actions

California firefighters had job dispute before fatal attack

items.[0].image.alt
Stefanie Dazio/AP
Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby talks during a news conference about a shooting at a local fire station in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. An off-duty Los Angeles County firefighter fatally shot a fellow firefighter and wounded another at Fire Station 81 before barricading himself at his home nearby, where a fire erupted and he was later found dead, authorities said. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio)
California-Fire Station Shooting
Posted at 1:12 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 16:12:12-04

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles County firefighter appeared to have a longstanding job-related dispute with the co-worker he shot and killed at their small fire station this week.

The gunman also wounded a fire captain at the station north of Los Angeles on Tuesday before setting his nearby house on fire and apparently killing himself. A sheriff’s official said Wednesday that preliminary interviews with other fire station employees indicate the shooter and the firefighter who was killed had “some workplace beef.” The official says “it sounds like they didn’t like each other” without elaborating about their problems.

The firefighter who died was identified as a 44-year-old department veteran who had three daughters.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR GROUP TODAY

Join Our Group