Watch
News

Actions

California eyes giving 500,000 fast food workers more power

items.[0].image.alt
Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE — Fast-food workers drive-through to protest for a $15 dollar hourly minimum wage outside a McDonald's restaurant in East Los Angeles Friday, March 12, 2021.
California Fast Food Workers
Posted at 7:58 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 10:58:20-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's more than half-million fast food workers would get increased power and protections under a first-in-the-nation measure approved by the state Assembly.

Workers would be included alongside employers and state agencies on a new Fast-Food Sector Council to set statewide minimum standards on wages, working hours and training.

It would also address working conditions, including procedures designed to protect employees from the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure approved by the Assembly on Monday would be limited to fast food restaurants with at least 30 establishments nationally.

Organized labor made the bill a priority.

The measure now goes to the Senate.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER