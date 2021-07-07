Watch
News

Actions

California delays considering supervised sites for drug use

items.[0].image.alt
FILE
supervised drug injection
Posted at 7:14 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 10:14:30-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- California lawmakers will wait until next year to continue considering a bill that would give opioid users a place to inject drugs in supervised settings.

Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco said Tuesday that he was told the Assembly Health Committee will delay a hearing on his bill until January.

The measure would allow Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco and Los Angeles County to start programs giving people a place to inject drugs while trained staff are available to help if they suffer accidental overdoses.

Currently the sites are illegal in the United States, but legal in Canada.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WATCH FINALS JULY 8 at 5PM

WATCH FINALS JULY 8 at 5PM