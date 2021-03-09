Menu

California could create new hotline for mental health calls

Posted at 11:44 AM, Mar 09, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would take a step toward having counselors instead of police respond to people experiencing mental health crises under a bill backed Monday by gun-violence prevention groups.

People who dial or text 9-8-8 would be connected with counselors to get help from mobile crisis support teams staffed with mental health professionals.

Backers say it’s a better option than calling 9-1-1, where police are often the first responders and advocates say the situation can often rapidly turn violent.

Those who still call the emergency line but report a mental health crisis would be transferred to 9-8-8.

