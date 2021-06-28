Watch
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states over anti-LGBTQ laws

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
The lights of the Capitol dome shine as lawmakers work into the night Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. F Lawmakers will reconvene Monday , Dec. 7, 2020 for an organizational session to swear in new members. The regular Legislative sessions will begin after the new year. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
California Legislature
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 16:06:08-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California has added five more states including Florida to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community.

Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota, and West Virginia to a list that now has 17 states where state employee travel is forbidden except in limited circumstances.

Lawmakers in 2016 passed the law banning non-essential travel to states with laws that discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people.

The state law has exemptions for some trips including travel that is needed to enforce California law.

