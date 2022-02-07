California Attorney General: Woodside not exempt from affordable housing law

WOODSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The state attorney general says a California town's plan to declare itself a mountain lion sanctuary as a way to avoid having to build affordable housing is against the law.

The Silicon Valley enclave of Woodside announced in a memorandum last week that it was exempt from a new state housing law that allows for duplex development on single-family lots because the entire town is habitat for endangered cougars.

Attorney General Rob Bonta says Sunday that Woodside's declaration is a "deliberate and transparent attempt" to avoid complying with Senate Bill 9.

Town officials didn't immediately respond The Associated Press' request for comment.