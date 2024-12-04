California art teacher dies from rabies after encounter with bat in her classroom

(CNN) — A California art teacher died from rabies November 22, about a month after apparently being infected by a bat she found in her classroom.

Leah Seneng, 60, may have been bitten when she scooped up the bat to release it outside, according to her friend Laura Splotch.

“She got to her classroom early in the morning before the kids came in. She found a bat on the floor, so she scooped it up and she took it outside,” Splotch told CNN. “I guess it bit her, or she maybe thought it scratched her or something, and then it took off. It flew away, and she didn’t think anything of it, not thinking that it was sick or anything. So she got it out of the classroom, and then she just went about her day, and she told her daughter about it.”

Public health officials emphasize the importance of immediate medical treatment after someone has come into contact with an animal that may carry rabies, but it’s not clear why Seneng did not seek care at the time.

About a month later, in mid-November, Seneng began feeling feverish, and her hands were shaking, Splotch said.

She was hospitalized November 18 and put in a medically induced coma the next day.

“She was in the coma for four days, and that’s when we all got the call to come and say our goodbyes,” Splotch said.

The art teacher died a few days later at Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno after a visit from close friends. Splotch said that Seneng’s husband was by her side, and her daughter was in the room playing music from her mother’s playlist.

“She had a lot of Duran Duran on her playlist. … She had a lot of interests, and she liked a lot of world music,” Splotch said.

Seneng was an experienced hiker, a world traveler and a “really great artist,” Splotch, who organized a GoFundMe to help Seneng’s family, said.

Seneng, who worked at Bryant Middle School in Dos Palos, was remembered by the school district as “a dedicated and compassionate educator,” and it said “her absence will be profoundly felt by her students, her colleagues, and the entire Dos Palos school district community.”

“We were shocked to learn that Leah’s passing was related to contracting rabies, most likely from being bitten by a bat and we are cooperating with the Merced County Department of Public Health on their investigation,” the Dos Palos-Oro Loma Joint Unified School District said in a statement. “We live and work in a community known to have bats and other wildlife around school grounds, and we will continue to help educate our community regarding the dangers associated with coming into direct contact with any wild animal, including bats. District staff are trained to handle situations with wild animals, including bats, and we urge everyone to report any sightings to school administrators so they can take appropriate measures.”

The California Department of Public Health said in a news release that Seneng’s case was confirmed to be rabies.

The rabies virus is transmitted through direct contact with an infected animal, including through the saliva or brain and nervous system tissue, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus attacks the central nervous system, causing a brain disease that can lead to death if it’s not treated.

Most rabies infections in the US come from bats, according to the CDC. Odd behaviors – such as trouble flying, being active during the daytime or being inside a home or on the ground – are potential signs that a bat has rabies. Other wildlife like skunks, foxes and raccoons can also carry the virus.

It’s best to never touch a bat, but if you think you may have been scratched or bitten by one, immediately wash out the injury with soap and water and seek medical help.

“Bites from bats can be incredibly small and difficult to see or to detect. It is important to wash your hands and look for any open wounds after touching a wild animal, and to seek immediate medical care if bitten,” California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón said in the news release. “It is always safest to leave wild animals alone. Do not approach, touch, or try to feed any animals that you don’t know.”

Some experts recommend calling your doctor after any encounter with a wild animal, even if you don’t think you have been bitten.

Even though deaths are rare – fewer than 10 people a year die from rabies in the US – about 60,000 people receive post-exposure prophylaxis after rabies exposure each year.

Most emergency departments have post-exposure treatment available. For people who haven’t received the rabies vaccine, treatment includes a one-time dose of immune globulins and four doses of the vaccine over thecourse of two weeks.

