Watch
News

Actions

California advances bill to strip badges from bad officers

items.[0].image.alt
FILE
police-lights
Posted at 12:36 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 15:36:43-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bad law enforcement officers could permanently lose their badges under a bill advanced by California lawmakers Friday.

The vote came nearly a year after a similar measure died in the waning hours of the legislative session.

California remains one of just four states without a way of decertifying officers despite nationwide protests over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis that have driven reform efforts.

The state Assembly approved what has become the marquee criminal justice reform measure of this legislative session. That sends a softened version back to the Senate for a final vote before the Legislature adjourns for the year on Sept, 10.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DONATE TODAY

DONATE TODAY