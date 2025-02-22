CA State Senator trying to change Sanctuary State laws

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Local Republican politicians trying to promote a change in state immigration law, were drowned out by the chants of protestors who didnt want to hear it.

State Senator Brian Jones representing most of inland San Diego Count introduced a bill that would amend SB54: That’s the current California law which allows local law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration authorities when an undocumented immigrant convicted of a serious crime is in their custody.

Jones wants to change the wording, to not simply allow, but to require their cooperation in these circumstances.

“On violent convicted felons: it requires local jurisdictions, if the federal agencies call them, they have to answer the phone, and answer the questions,” Jones said.

This bill would also prevent local jurisdictions from going against state law. The board of supervisors did this in December by passing a countywide policy to further restrict deputies collaboration with federal authorities. But Sheriff Kelly Martinez told ABC10News she wouldn't follow this change.

“Why do you feel it's necessary to require these local jurisdictions to cooperate with ice?”

"A couple of reasons, there’s a lot of confusion across the state of what the rules are because a lot of local jurisdictions are doing something different. So it’s going to level the playing field across the state and keep violent felons off our streets,” Jones said.

Immigrant activist Pedro Rios says if an undocumented criminal already served their prison time, they shouldn't be punished past that.

“By using immigration as a way to detain people who have already served their time in jail and in prison," Rios said. "We’re looking at double jeopardy here. People who have already been reformed, and in the process are members of our society.”

Rios also believes this bill would empower immigration authorities to arrest immigrants who aren't violent criminals.

“How I.C.E. conducts themselves in immigration raids, they operate with impunity," Rios said. "They often detain people who are collateral arrests, people who aren’t on their lists.”

Jones’ bill would have to pass through both chambers of the state legislature and the governor’s office to become law, all of which are controlled by the democratic party.