SAN DIEGO -- Residents in Mira Mesa are concerned over what they say is a crosswalk that doesn't give them enough time to cross the street, leaving them stranded in the middle of the road.

The intersection is at Camino Ruiz and Miramar Road and the man says the traffic signals actually put pedestrians crossing the street in danger.

Sean Harris opened Serpentine Cider three months ago wanting to capture the craft beer crowd. “I wanted San Diego to realize that cider wasn’t just artificially sweet- syrupy, it could actually be a really good craft beverage,” said Harris.

So far, Harris’s biggest challenge has been getting people through the door and across the busy street.

Harris walks across Camino Ruiz to Miramar Road putting up his business signs in hopes of attracting customers.

But every time he makes the trip, he gets stranded halfway through the crosswalk.

The sign changes at the same time as the light turns green for drivers turning left. “You're either stuck in the middle or you have to run when you can.”

10News took the concerns to the city. In a statement, the city said the crosswalk is “functioning properly” but they plan to send traffic engineers to see what upgrades can be made to increase safety and peace of mind.

For now, Harris says in order to keep his business open, he has no choice but to cross the dangerous intersection.