LOS ANGELES (KGTV) -- A burglary suspect led police on a chase through Los Angeles County Monday night.

The suspect was on the 605, then the 91, before getting off onto surface streets.

At the peak of the chase, the suspect, who was driving east on the 91 freeway, turned around - using a freeway on-ramp to exit the freeway and get away from police.

Shortly after, the chase resumed with different patrol cars and the chase came to an end. Watch the Facebook live, here: