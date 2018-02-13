Burglar targets apartments near San Diego State

SAN DIEGO (KGTV and CNS) - San Diego Police searched Tuesday for a burglar who broke into two apartments in the College Area.

The burglar climbed in through two unlocked windows at the Hardy Ave. Apartments near San Diego State Monday about 10:30 p.m., police said.

At one of the homes, the burglar encountered a resident and ran off.

Police said a cell phone and iPad were stolen.

The suspect is 5’5”, 160 pounds, African-American, and in his 30’s, police said. The man is bald and wearing a dark zip-up hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000.

City News Service contributed to this report.