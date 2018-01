(KGTV) - Crews made quick work of a brush fire that erupted off state Route 78 in Julian.



The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. in the 2300 block of Sunset View Drive, according to Cal Fire.



Cal Fire officials say the fire burned at least one acre, but the quick response was necessary due to high winds in the area.







After nearly 90 minutes, firefighters were able to stop the spread of the flames.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.