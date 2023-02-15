Broken water pipe causes sinkhole, mudslide, and flooding outside La Jolla home

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — A broken water pipe caused a flooded backyard, a sinkhole, and a mudslide to transpire in San Diego's La Jolla neighborhood Tuesday morning.

“The plumber installed this last week it’s all brand new,” said Emro Dapcevic, a resident in La Jolla.

Dapcevic says this white water pipe runs underground through his backyard and his neighbor’s. At some point on Tuesday morning, he says a part of the pipe broke.

“The irrigation system probably busted and created the sinkhole and the neighbor’s yard to slide down,” said Dapcevic.

The flowing water turned his neighbor’s backyard into a mudslide. Many of the plants were uprooted from the ground. That water traveled down the hill and into Heidi Atwood's backyard.

“There was about two inches of water and a river just flowing down the side of the house,” said Atwood.

Atwood says the water came in so strong that it partially damaged her fence. Dapcevic has offered to help her clean the aftermath.

“Our neighbors offered their pressure washer so we’re going to start there to clean the mud. They said they could help me because I have a lot of kids here. So we’ll just go from there.”

Dapcevic turned off the water in his house to temporarily stop the problem. But he’s concerned the upcoming rain will make the situation worse.

“I called the city and no answer so far," Dapcevic said. "I called my insurance, waiting to see what’ll happen.”