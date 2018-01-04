Broken water main floods National City street

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - A main break Thursday morning sent water gushing onto a National City street and prompted a road closure.



The water main break was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on Coolidge Avenue at 16th Street, officials confirmed.



The break caused water to flood the street, and the area was blocked off for crews to shut off water and make repairs.





Water main break at W. 16th and Coolidge in National City. Streets flooded, getting close to homes and businesses. Crews trying to get the water turned off. @10News pic.twitter.com/AX1yRw1Ncq — Mimi Elkalla (@10NewsMimi) January 4, 2018