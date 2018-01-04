Broken water main floods National City street

Jermaine Ong
6:39 AM, Jan 4, 2018
23 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - A main break Thursday morning sent water gushing onto a National City street and prompted a road closure.

The water main break was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on Coolidge Avenue at 16th Street, officials confirmed.

The break caused water to flood the street, and the area was blocked off for crews to shut off water and make repairs.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top