Search on for suspect in officer-involved shooting in University City

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) – An officer-involved shooting in University City early Friday sent one suspect to the hospital and prompted a search for a second suspect, San Diego Police confirmed.

According to SDPD officials, two people were attempting to break into a car at the Allina La Jolla apartment complex in the 3400 block of Lebon Drive when officers made contact with the suspects.

Police said during the confrontation, one of the suspects shot at the officers, which led to the officers returning fire.

No officers were hit by gunfire, but one of the suspects was injured and transported to the hospital. It was unknown if the injured suspect was shot.

Police said a second suspect fled the scene and was considered armed and dangerous. He was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s wearing a blue mask and a black hoodie.

As of 5:50 a.m., a heavy police presence was at the apartment complex, and officers asked the public to stay out of the area.

Anyone with information on the outstanding suspect or the incident is asked to call the San Diego Police Department.