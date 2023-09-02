Brazilian Day Festival celebrates 1st event at Liberty Station

POINT LOMA (KGTV) — Raquel Moraes came from Sao Paulo 13 years ago, and she brought authentic Brazilian street food with her.

“We have pot pies, Brazilian sandwich — it’s like a Brazilian bakery,” Moraes says.

Her story is similar to others at the Brazilian Day Festival. Many vendors came from their home country to live in Point Loma and share their traditions.

“It's our family over here because our family lives in Brazil, so far away,” Moraes says.

Saturday’s festival was the first of its kind in Liberty Station, put together by Mariana and Brady Farmer.

“I’m going to get emotional, it just came together,” Mariana Farmer says.

It meant a lot to Mariana to be surrounded by people celebrating her culture.

“There’s a lot of us. We say Point Loma is the home of the Brazilians,” she says.

“Brazilian music is just fun. It’s lively, its excitement," a vendor at the event says. "I think all the artists coming today gathering together this community is so lovely and fun.”

The Farmers will give the proceeds to their nonprofit called "Devoted to Youth," which is focused on helping underprivileged children.

The festival was scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in Liberty Station.