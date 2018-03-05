Boy stabs 12-year-old classmate at Monterey County school, deputies say

MONTEREY, Calif. (KGTV) - A student was stabbed in the chest by another student Monday at North Monterey County Middle School, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department said.

The attack happened in the quad of the Castroville school about 8:30 a.m., just before classes started, investigators said.

The victim and the attacker are both 12 years old, said Deputy Joseph Banuelos.

One of the boys stabbed the other with a six-inch kitchen knife, according to the deputy.

A staff member approached the attacker and distracted him while another staff member came up behind the boy and tackled him.

When deputies arrived, they arrested the attacker, who was sitting in the principal’s office.

The school was locked down for an hour while a medical helicopter arrived to take the victim to a San Jose trauma center.

The victim’s injuries are life threatening, Banuelos said.