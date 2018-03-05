Boy found alone in Rolando church parking lot

Allison Horn
3:12 PM, Mar 5, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A woman reported Monday the discovery of a young boy at her Rolando-area church.

The woman's husband found the child around 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of The Fold on Aragon Dr., near the Kroc Center.

San Diego Police got a call about 30 minutes later from a mother reporting her child missing from a home about a block away.

Officers are headed to the scene to determine if the boy is the mother's missing son.

A photo showed the boy, who appeared to be in good condition, holding a juice box.

10News is monitoring breaking developments.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top