Boy found alone in Rolando church parking lot

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A woman reported Monday the discovery of a young boy at her Rolando-area church.

The woman's husband found the child around 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of The Fold on Aragon Dr., near the Kroc Center.

San Diego Police got a call about 30 minutes later from a mother reporting her child missing from a home about a block away.

Officers are headed to the scene to determine if the boy is the mother's missing son.

A photo showed the boy, who appeared to be in good condition, holding a juice box.

