Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of starting Rancho Fire in Laguna Beach

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (CNS) - A 13-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly sparking a brush fire in Laguna Beach that threatened numerous homes and forced evacuations.

The teen, whose name was not released due to his age, allegedly sparked the Rancho Fire Monday afternoon by lighting fireworks, according to Laguna Beach police.

The Rancho Fire erupted around 2:15 p.m. Monday near Rancho Laguna Road and Morningside Drive and moved uphill, driven by the thick brush, fire authorities said.

An evacuation order was issued for residents on Summit Drive and La Mirada, Katella and Baja streets as the fire continued to burn. The evacuations were eventually lifted around 7:30 p.m. Monday, and there were no reports of any structures being damaged by the fire, which scorched about four acres.

Laguna Beach Mayor Alex Rounaghi said in a videotaped announcement Monday that fireworks appear to have caused the blaze but he had no further details.

According to a statement from Laguna Beach police Tuesday, witnesses reported seeing a juvenile in the area of the fire who may have been setting off fireworks. Long Beach Police Rangers subsequently located two juveniles in the area, but they were determined only to have been witnesses, not suspects.

"Officers later obtained video evidence clearly showing a juvenile suspect lighting a firework and fleeing the scene," according to police.

That suspect, a 13-year-old boy, was later identified and arrested him on suspicion of reckless burning of forest land. The teen was taken to Orange County Juvenile Hall but was not detained since there were no injuries of structural damage from the fire, police said. He was then released to his parents, with the case expected to be submitted to the District Attorney's Office for consideration of possible charges.

"This case is a perfect example of what makes Laguna Beach unique -- an engaged community that works hand in hand with its police department," LBPD Chief Jeff Calvert said in a statement. "When our residents speak up, we're able to respond quickly and effectively. Public safety is a shared responsibility, and this outcome reflects that."

Anyone with additional information or video footage from the area was asked to contact police at 949-715-0984.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.