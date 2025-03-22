Border Patrol adds spiked wire, military enforcement at the border wall

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — Spiraling wire enveloped in spikes that can easily cut into your skin now covers the top and bottom of San Diego’s border wall from San Ysidro to the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

Border patrol agents escorted us through the border wall to get a closer look at the recent security upgrades. The daunting image of sharp unforgiving metal is meant to deter illegal crossings into the United States.

“Let me be perfectly clear: the border is closed," said Jeffrey Stalnaker, the San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent. "If you cross illegally at the San Diego sector, you will face consequences.”

Stalnaker claims that the 'in your face' approach is working. They are currently apprehending around 30 migrants a day. Around this time last year, they encountered up to 1,400 daily.

“To say there has been a dramatic change would be an understatement,” Stalnaker said.

Also helpful, is the additional 750 marines and army personnel sent to the San Diego border in January. Stalnaker says this is the highest number of federal troops he’s worked with in his career. They engineered and constructed the concertina wire and assisted in 24/7 surveillance of the border.

“One of the issues they had was not enough people across the border so there were a lot of gaps in where they could see on where people were or were not crossing. So we’ve been able to fill that capability gap,” said Ltc. Phillip Mason with the U.S. Army.

Stalnaker admits the added security has led some migrants to take other dangerous routes into the United States. This includes three people who died last Friday while trying to illegally cross through the Otay Mesa wilderness. Stalnaker says these routes can become even more deadly as the summertime heat leads to dry, desert conditions.

“Have we also seen an increase in maritime operations? More human smuggling on our waters?”

“The number on the water has gradually increased," Stalnaker said. "We do anticipate as we continue to lock down the border here and secure it, we’ll see a greater increase on the maritime environment.”

Federal troops are helping monitor San Diego’s coast, but it’s not clear how long they will stay. They expect to add more wire along the eastern portion of the wall in the next few months.