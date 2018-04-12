Bombs in La Jolla? The government plans to search for old munitions

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) - The U.S Army Corps of Engineers will begin a remedial search for explosives in the area around U.C. San Diego, which was formerly used as a Marine artillery range.

Over the years, munitions and debris have been found in the area though none of them have been live explosives.

However, Harry Hendler, the project manager with the Army Corp warns, “there’s always a potential for having some type of risk of explosion or detonation.”

The goal of the search is to assess the current risk in undeveloped land. They plan on beginning later this month.