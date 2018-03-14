Bomb squad investigates suspicious device at La Jolla Shores

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) - A potentially flammable sea flare washed ashore at La Jolla Shores Tuesday, leading to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Bomb Squad investigation.

A person who was walking on the beach near Kellogg Park found the flare canister and took it to the lifeguard station. The witness did not notify lifeguards, who found it about 3 p.m.

Lifeguard Lt. Rich Stropky said the flare had not been detonated and still posed a danger, despite the presence of water in the canister.

The device appears to be similar to an MK 58 Mod 1 marine location marker. An online description indicates the marker is designed to be a smoke and flames reference-point marker on the ocean’s surface. It is used for antisubmarine warfare, search-and-rescue operations, man-overboard markings, and as a target for practice bombings.

The bomb squad reached out to the military Tuesday for guidance in the emergency. Troops from MCAS Miramar were called to the scene to investigate.

There were no reports of injuries.

The bomb squad blocked off part of the surrounding parking lot for the investigation.

