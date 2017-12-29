Bomb incident investigation underway in Old Town

Marie Estrada
9:56 PM, Dec 28, 2017
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A "bomb incident" investigation has lead to lane closures and heavy traffic in Old Town, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The activity began around 9 p.m., leading the Metropolitan Transit Department to tweet that Green Line/ Holiday Bowl riders would be affected and should expect a 30-minute delay. 

*This is a developing story. 10News has a crew at the scene and will continue to update as details become available. We'll have the latest tonight at 11 p.m.

