Bomb incident investigation underway in Old Town

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A "bomb incident" investigation has lead to lane closures and heavy traffic in Old Town, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The activity began around 9 p.m., leading the Metropolitan Transit Department to tweet that Green Line/ Holiday Bowl riders would be affected and should expect a 30-minute delay.

#BREAKING - roads blocked off near the Old Town Transit Center due to “police activity” @10News pic.twitter.com/wYaSyol3Yw — Anne State (@annestate) December 29, 2017

#MTSAlert - Green Line/Holiday Bowl riders from SDCCU Stadium heading toward downtown - Bus bridge between Morena/Linda Vista and Washington Stns due to police activity at Old Town. Approx 30 minute delay — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) December 29, 2017

