Body washes ashore in Ocean Beach after man spotted jumping off OB Pier

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A body washed ashore in Ocean Beach early Monday morning a few hours after a man was seen diving off the Ocean Beach Pier.



At about 1 a.m., someone called 911 to report seeing a man jumping off the OB Pier into the ocean. A witness said the man was seen on his back being pulled out to sea.



When authorities arrived, they found the man's belongings on the pier but could not locate him in the water. Lifeguards and Coast Guard personnel launched a search, but the man was nowhere to be found.



Shortly after 4 a.m., authorities responded to the discovery of a body on the beach nearby.



Authorities said it was too soon to determine if the body is that of the man who dove off the pier.