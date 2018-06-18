Body found under water in irrigation pond at Pauma Valley organic farm

PAUMA VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - Authorities are investigating the death of a person whose body was found under water at a Pauma Valley organic farm.



At around 1 a.m. Monday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a body discovered in an irrigation pond at Fairfield Farms in the 14000 block of Old Cole Grade Road.



A sheriff’s Search and Rescue Dive Team was summoned to the scene to recover the body.



10News learned crisis counselors were called to the farm as more than a dozen workers who live on the farm gathered at the scene to comfort each other.



The deceased person has not been publicly identified.



