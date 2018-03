OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - A body was found early Tuesday morning inside a motorhome that burned in a Walmart parking lot in Oceanside, police said.



At about 1 a.m., firefighters responded to a vehicle fully engulfed in flames at the Walmart Supercenter on 3405 Marron Road.



After putting out the fire, crews found an unidentified person dead inside.



Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire and the person’s death.



No other injuries were reported.