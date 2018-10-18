Body found in water off Mission Beach identified as Egyptian citizen

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A body found floating in the water off Mission Beach last week was identified by investigators as an Egyptian citizen.



San Diego police said Abdelkader Elshayeb’s body was discovered by a fisherman about 2.5 miles off the coast on Oct. 10. The fisherman saw a flock of seagulls in the water and went to investigate just before spotting the deceased man.



The man was only wearing only board shorts and was found with a chain around his waist, 10News learned.



San Diego Police Homicide Lt. Anthony Dupree described the chain as a "half-inch linked chain. It almost looks like someone may wear it as a belt."



Lt. Dupree also said there were no obvious signs of trauma or evidence that the body had been weighed down with anything. However, the chain and condition of the body “raised concerns about the cause of death.”



Detectives with SDPD’s Homicide Unit are continuing to investigate the Elshayeb’s death.



Elshayeb’s age and other details were not immediately released.