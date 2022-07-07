Body found in lake at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (CNS) - A man's body was pulled from the lake at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Wednesday, and an investigation was underway.

Firefighters were sent to the stadium shortly after 6:20 a.m., after receiving a report from security personnel who noticed the man on video hopping a fence on the West Century Boulevard side of the stadium and moving toward the lake, according to Inglewood Mayor James Butts and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Butts said the video showed the man swimming toward the center of the lake, and he was last seen above water just before 6:15 a.m.

Divers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau were sent to the scene and began searching the waters along with LACoFD units, according to the SEB.

The man's body was recovered from the lake about 9:50 a.m., Inglewood police Lt. Scott Collins told City News Service.

Butts said the man was 45 years old, but no further details regarding his identity or motive for entering the lake were released.

An investigation into the man's death was ongoing.