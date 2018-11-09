Body found floating off Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Lifeguards removed a body found floating in the ocean off Sunset Cliffs Friday morning, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

First responders were notified about 9:30 a.m. about the remains near Point Loma Ave. Lifeguards removed the body and transported it to their headquarters, officials said.

The person had been in the water “a while”, according to San Diego Police.

Officers told 10News they would be handling the discovery as a death report and not sending a homicide team to investigate.

The person's identity and cause of death were not immediately available.