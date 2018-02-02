Blackmail scam involves Bitcoin, San Diego County deputies warn

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has a public warning about a blackmail scam involving the digital currency Bitcoin.

Investigators say potential victims have received a letter in the mail in which the scammer threatens to release embarrassing information unless the victim pays with Bitcoin.

The blackmailer also includes instructions on how to buy Bitcoin and a Bitcoin wallet where the money should be sent, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Department says anyone who receives this letter should be advised this is a scam.

Crimes involving mail are handled by the U.S. Postal Service. If you receive a blackmail letter, you can contact the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.