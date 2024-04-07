Biker killed in two-vehicle crash with suspected drunken motorist in San Diego

SAN DEIGO (KGTV) — A motorcyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by a suspected drunken motorist in the Ridgeview/Webster community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The motorist, a 58-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The crash occurred about 7:25 p.m. Saturday near Euclid Avenue and Lyons Street.

The 58-year-old man was driving a 2000 GMC Sierra truck northbound on Euclid Avenue, which turned left onto westbound Lyons Street -- directly in front of the motorcyclist who was riding a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, police said.

Paramedics rushed the motorcyclist to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. The driver of the truck was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

