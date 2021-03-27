Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Big Tech's outsized influence draws state-level pushback

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - This March 19, 2018, file photo shows Apple's App Store app in Baltimore. Big tech’s outsized influence over society has become one of the biggest battlefronts in state legislatures this year. Lawmakers are taking on tech and social media companies over a wide range of issues, including anti-trust, digital privacy, taxing ad sales, net neutrality and censorship (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Big Tech State Legislatures
Posted at 8:53 AM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 11:53:28-04

(AP) -- Big Tech’s outsized influence over so many aspects of everyday life has become one of the biggest battlefronts in state legislatures.

Scores of so-called “techlash” bills are being debated in dozens of statehouses, where lawmakers of both major parties are proposing rules related to antitrust, consumer privacy, taxes on digital ad sales, app store fees and speech on social media.

The statehouse debates are taking on greater importance because congressional action is stalled. Tech giants such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google aren't content to play defense and are working to kill legislation or write their own more favorable bills.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP