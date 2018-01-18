Big rig fire shuts down I-5 lanes in Grapevine

LEBEC, Calif. (KGTV/KERO) - A fiery crash involving a big rig blocked all Interstate 5 lanes in the Grapevine area in Kern County Thursday morning.



KERO in Bakersfield reported the big rig truck was traveling in the right lane on southbound I-5 at around 7:15 a.m. when the driver attempted to change lanes.



However, after seeing a car in the next lane, the driver apparently overcorrected and collided with a guardrail.



According to the California Highway Patrol's Fort Tejon office, the impact caused the big rig to overturn and burst into flames.



The CHP said the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital.



KERO, citing the CHP, reported the big rig appeared to be carrying packages from Amazon or a similar online retailer.







According to the CHP, fog did not appear to be a factor in the crash. No other injuries were reported.



The crash backed up traffic for about a half-mile as CHP officials closed all four lanes.



All lanes were reopened just before 12:45 p.m.



