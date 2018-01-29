Big rig catches fire, snarling traffic on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A big rig caught fire as the driver was heading north on I-805 just north of Bonita Rd. in Chula Vista Monday.

The 18-wheeled vehicle pulled over when the flames spread from the trailer to the roof of the cab, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The fire, which was reported just after 10 a.m., shut down northbound lanes of I-805 and backed up traffic on both sides of the freeway. As of 11:40 a.m., two lanes were available for traffic.

Chula Vista fire officials said the sleeping quarters of the big rig's cab caught fire for unknown reasons.



While crews were able to put out the fire in the sleeping quarters, officials said they believe the fire may have extended into the trailer, which contained paper and plastic products.



10News learned crews will move the truck to another area and remove the items from the trailer.





There were no reports of injuries.



CHP officers are investigating the cause of the fire.



