Big Bay Boom brings crowds to the Embarcadero

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With every booming sound, an explosion of colors in the night sky. This firework show is known across the country as the Big Bay Boom.

“It looks like teardrops but they're in color, like they’re raining down on you,” said Richard Tisnado, who came to watch.

The event brings hundreds of thousands of people every year. Some come to the Embarcadero as early as 3a.m. to save their spot along the bay. They enjoy their time barbecuing in the sun, or set up their boat to watch from the water.

“It’s hard to get parking, it’s really busy,” Tisnado said.

“San Diego is a beautiful city," said Diyang Granger, who came to watch. "I'm not surprised everyone comes here for the fourth.”

Organizers took four days to prepare for the event. They launch fireworks from four different locations in the water. So that almost everyone on the bay has a good view.

“Family food, fun, friends, fireworks, fourth," Granger said. "That’s a lot of 'f' right? So fun! Happy fourth!”

“To us it’s a big tradition, seeing the fireworks, seeing the little kids enjoy the firecrackers and all that,” Tisnado said.

Those we spoke to were from all different backgrounds: coming together to celebrate one country.

“We got Asians, Hispanics, Brazilians, I just met a Brazilian," said Luis Somoza. "It’s very beautiful to just be able to share this day with them.”

“Well celebrating Independence Day here means a lot to us because we are foreign in this country. To come to a land that is free, makes us free as well. It’s amazing,” Granger said.

And even more amazing to celebrate it, by the water, in America’s finest city.