TIJUANA RIVER VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - A miniature horse named Smokey has disappeared from his enclosure at an animal sanctuary in the Tijuana River Valley, according to the owner of Ferdinand's Familia Rescue.

Workers say a broken lock and a bent fence suggest Smokey, a two-year-old, two-foot-tall mini horse, was stolen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Michael at 619.850.9442 or email Janice@ferdinandsfamilia.org.