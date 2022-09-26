Watch Now
Bear dies after being struck by car in Southern California

Robert F. Bukaty/AP
FILE - In this July 25, 2014, file photo, a black bear in captivity awaits handouts at the the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Posted at 6:03 PM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 21:03:40-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A black bear died after being struck by a car on a remote highway in Southern California, authorities said.

The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 178 near Lake Isabella at the southern end of the Sierra Nevada, the Kern County Fire Department said.

The driver was not hurt, but the airbags deployed and the car sustained front-end damage, the fire department said.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified.

Fire officials said this was the second bear to be hit by a vehicle on State Route 178 in the past two months, KBAK-TV reported.

