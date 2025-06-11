Bass and regional mayors call on Trump to stop raids

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Joined by more than 30 mayors representing cities across Southern California, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Wednesday renewed her call for President Donald Trump to stop federal immigration enforcement raids in the region.

"A week ago, everything was peaceful in the city of Los Angeles, and in all of the representatives behind me, in their cities as well," Bass said during a news conference Wednesday. "Things began to be difficult on Friday when raids took place."

Now six days into protests sparked by the immigration enforcement actions, Bass blamed the White House for provoking unrest. The motive behind the federal actions remained unclear, she added.

"Maybe we are part of a national experiment to determine how far the federal government can go, reaching in and taking over power from a governor, power from a jurisdiction, and frankly, leaving our city and our citizens, our residents in fear," Bass said.

She condemned the Trump Administration for carrying out raids at Home Depot stores, day labor centers, and workplaces, as well as in close proximity to schools.

"When you run armored caravans through out streets, you're not trying to keep anyone safe. You're trying to cause fear and panic, and when you start deploying federalized troops on the heels of these raids, it is a drastic and chaotic escalation and completely unnecessary," Bass said.

The mayor emphasized that the Trump Administration is not targeting criminals, but mothers and fathers, restaurant workers, seamstresses, home care workers -- everyday Angelenos trying to make a living.

Paramount Mayor Peggy Lemons thanked Bass for bringing mayors from across the region together during a time of crisis.

"I stand before you today as the mayor of Paramount, a proud tight- knit community that has been deeply shaken by recent events," Lemons said. "In the last few days, our residents have faced loss, uncertainty and fear for many in our city. This has been one of the most devastating moments in recent memory."

Lemons said Paramount officials are standing with immigrant residents and have launched efforts to support affected families. The Paramount City Council recently established a special fund to assist immigrant households and is exploring additional ways to provide help.

"We will also be seeking out our residents who have been directly impacts so that they may hear from them and provide direct support," Lemons said.

Protests have been occurring daily in downtown L.A. area and other parts of the county since Friday, when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents carried out a series of raids and detained dozens of people.

Trump initially federalized 2,000 California National Guard troops and ordered them to Los Angeles, a move criticized by Bass, Gov. Gavin Newsom and other local officials who warned it would only heighten tensions and provoke further unrest.

On Monday, Trump doubled down, ordering an additional 2,000 Guard troops and deploying 700 U.S. Marines to Los Angeles to help protect federal facilities and personnel. Pentagon officials said the operation is expected to cost approximately $134 million.

Trump has insisted that his deployment of the National Guard saved the city of Los Angeles.

"If I didn't `send in the troops' to Los Angeles the last three nights, that once beautiful and great city would be burning to the ground right now," he wrote on social media, referring to Newsom and Bass as "incompetent."

