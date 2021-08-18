Students return to Westview High campus after more than a year of virtual learning

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The traditional tunnel made up of teachers and staff at Westview High School continued though it may have looked a little different than in years past.

It was back in full effect as part of the festivities to specifically welcome the freshmen to campus. Students say Wednesday really felt like a real first day of school after they spent the last year and a half doing virtual learning.

Senior Kody Mongolv says it’s something he’s been waiting so long for, getting a glimpse of a slight return to normalcy.

"We’re all feeling just kind of surreal to be able to come back," says Mongolv.

And while things may look a little different from wearing masks to social distancing and even holding events like pep rallies outside instead of in their gym, Mongolv is just thankful to be back on campus and is hoping everyone stays safe.

"We just need to be cautious. There’s a lot of opportunity for something to go wrong. Again, that’s on our part and admins part to stay as safe as possible so we can stay open," he adds.