Southwestern College welcomes some students back to campus

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s the start of the school year for Southwestern College and some students are finally back on campus after spending the last school year online.

President of the college, Dr. Mark Sanchez, says they want to ensure the safety of those on campus. Out of 17,000 students, 12,000 will be at school. That’s why they’ve updated the filtration system in the classrooms. And only 25% of the classes will be held in person.

Southwestern College is requiring those who will be on campus to get vaccinated though people can apply for a medical or religious exemption. To date, Sanchez says only eight people have done so.

"If their exemption is approved. They’ll be required to have face coverings and social distancing in the classroom," adds Sanchez.

The college has teamed up with San Ysidro Health to make it that much easier for people to get vaccinated with a vaccination clinic specifically for those in the college-age group.

"We're educating explaining the facts, and explaining what the vaccine actually does. And the other reason people don't get vaccinated is lack of access. Many people may still be working, they may not know where clinics exist," says Ana Melgoza, with San Ysidro Health.

This also acts as a teaching opportunity as some of those giving vaccines are students themselves, one way the college is working to help build up the future members of the health care industry.