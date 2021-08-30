San Diego Unified School District students head back to school

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Thousands of San Diego Unified School District students returned to school Monday morning, with many kids back on campuses for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

With the return of students for in-person instruction, San Diego Unified schools will have numerous health and safety measures in place that line up with state and CDC COVID-19 protocols.

One major district rule in effect at schools is face masks for students when they are indoors and outdoors.

Additionally, all schools are enforcing social distancing among students.

For families who are not comfortable with returning to campus, they were given the option to sign up for an online-based learning program.

