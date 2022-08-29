San Diego Unified School District families prepare for the first day of school

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — It's crunch time for parents across San Diego as the county's largest school district heads back to school on Monday.

ABC 10News spoke with parents and kids doing some last minute back-to-school shopping on Sunday night.

While there’s a lot to look forward to, young students said the thing they’re most excited about is being back with their friends.

It’s also something parents say is appreciated this year more than ever after distance learning.

“It makes a huge difference when they have the actual learning in school rather than the Zoom classes only,” said Anne Bulawan, a mom of three.

In a letter to families, SDUSD Superintendent Dr. Lamont Jackson said in part:

“Health, safety, and wellness remain top priority in San Diego Unified. We will continue to implement COVID-19 safety protocols and mitigations, such as having accessible at-home testing and vaccinations.”

As the school year kicks off, indoor masking will not be required on SDUSD campuses and neither will vaccines. Both, rather, are just strongly recommended for now.

You can read more about the district's COVID-19 policies HERE.

For any specific questions about COVID safety protocols in place at your child’s school, the district says don’t hesitate to reach out.

Watch ABC 10News back-to-school coverage on-air and online this week.

